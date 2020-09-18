Become a CAPA Member
US records first growth in international cargo since Oct-2018 in Jul-2020, driven by Asia

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported (17-Sep-2020) international cargo handled by US and foreign airlines to and from the US increased 0.4% year-on-year to 727,000 tons in Jul-2020, marking the first increase since Oct-2018. The increase in Jul-2020 followed declines of 17% in Mar-2020, 16% in Apr-2020, 14% in May-2020 and 10% in Jun-2020. Details include:

  • Asia: 408,000 tons, +19%. Jul-2020 marked the fourth consecutive month of growth and the largest increase since Feb-2018. Asia accounted for 56% of total US international cargo in Jul-2020;
    • China: 91,000 tons, +11.6%. The second consecutive month of growth. 85.8% of cargo was from China to the US and 14.2% was from the US to China;
  • Europe: 160,000 tons, -23.2%. The decline was the smallest since Feb-2020;
  • Latin America: 104,000 tons, -4.4%. The decline was the smallest since Jan-2020;
  • Canada: 24,600 tons, +7.5%. The second consecutive month of growth, following four months of declines. 38.9% of cargo was from Canada to the US and 61.1% was from the US to Canada. [more - original PR]

