US proposes tariffs on further USD4bn in EU products over large aircraft subsidies

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) issued (01-Jul-2019) a supplemental list of products to which it could apply additional duties in order to enforce US rights in the World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute against the EU and certain EU member states regarding EU subsidies on large civil aircraft. The list covers 89 tariff subheadings with an approximate trade value of USD4 billion. It adds to the initial USD21 billion list published in Apr-2019. USTR stated it is adding to the initial list with the supplemental list in response to public comments and additional analysis. USTR added that in the event the arbitrator issues its decision prior to completion of the public comment process on the supplemental list, the USTR may immediately impose increased duties on the products included in the initial list and take further possible actions with respect to products on the supplemental list. [more - original PR]