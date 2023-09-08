US President to nominate Michael G Whitaker as FAA administrator
US' President Joe Biden announced (07-Sep-2023) his intent to nominate Michael G Whitaker to serve as US FAA administrator. Mr Whitaker served as deputy FAA administrator from 2013 to 2016. He previously held senior leadership positions with United Airlines and Trans World Airlines. Industry groups including Airlines for America, Air Line Pilots Association International, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, General Aviation Manufacturers Association and Regional Airline Association welcomed the nomination and called for the US Senate to "swiftly" confirm Mr Whitaker's appointment. As previously reported by CAPA, the FAA appointed Polly Trottenberg as acting administrator in Jun-2023 following the retirement of Billy Nolen. [more - original PR - White House] [more - original PR - A4A] [more - original PR - ALPA] [more - original PR - AFA-CWA] [more - original PR - GAMA] [more - original PR - RAA]