US President signs FAA 'Reauthorization Act of 2018'
White House, US Department of Transportation, Association of Professional Flight Attendants, Airlines for America, National Air Transportation Association, US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, US Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, US FAA, General Aviation Manufacturers Association and Aerospace Industries Association announced (05-Oct-2018) US President Donald J Trump signed into law the FAA 'Reauthorization Act of 2018' on 05-Oct-2018. As previously reported by CAPA, the legislation aims to modernise airport infrastructure, improve passenger service, streamline and reform FAA certification and regulatory processes, enhance aviation safety, promote safe and efficient integration of unmanned aircraft systems and recognise the benefits of taking action before a catastrophe occurs. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV] [more - original PR - V] [more - original PR - VI] [more - original PR - VII] [more - original PR - VIII] [more - original PR - IX] [more - original PR - X] [more - original PR - XI]