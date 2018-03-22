Loading
23-Mar-2018 9:45 AM

US pax up 3% to 965m in 2017

US Department of Transportation (DoT) reported (22-Mar-2018) the following US traffic for 2017, including US airlines and foreign airlines:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 79.7 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
    • Number of flights: 797,500, +0.3%;
    • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +2.9%;
    • Capacity (ASMs): +3.3%;
    • Passenger load factor: 81.7%, -0.3ppt;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 965 million, +3.4%;
    • Number of flights: 9.8 million, +0.3%;
    • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +4.4%;
    • Capacity (ASMs): +4.4%;
    • Passenger load factor: 82.5%, +0.1ppt. [more - original PR]

