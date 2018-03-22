23-Mar-2018 9:45 AM
US pax up 3% to 965m in 2017
US Department of Transportation (DoT) reported (22-Mar-2018) the following US traffic for 2017, including US airlines and foreign airlines:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 79.7 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
- Number of flights: 797,500, +0.3%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +2.9%;
- Capacity (ASMs): +3.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.7%, -0.3ppt;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 965 million, +3.4%;
- Number of flights: 9.8 million, +0.3%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +4.4%;
- Capacity (ASMs): +4.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.5%, +0.1ppt.