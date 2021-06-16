Become a CAPA Member
16-Jun-2021 10:15 AM

US passenger airlines record USD12.7bn operating loss in 1Q2021

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) announced (15-Jun-2021) 24 US scheduled passenger airlines reported an after tax net loss of USD4.2 billion in 1Q2021 and a pre tax operating loss of USD12.7 billion. BTS added the following statistics from the quarter:

  • Operating revenue: USD17.9 billion;
  • Fares: USD10.6 billion, 59.2% compared to 71.8% in 1Q2020;
  • Baggage fees: USD834.3 million, 4.7% compared to 3.3% in 1Q2020;
  • Reservation change fees: USD101.9 million, 0.6%, compared to 1.8% in 1Q2020. [more - original PR]

