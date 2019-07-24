24-Jul-2019 9:33 AM
US OFAC orders civil aviation industry not to engage in unauthorised transfers with Iran
US Department of the Treasury reported (23-Jul-2019) the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued an advisory to the civil aviation industry, stating parties which engage in or support unauthorised transfers of aircraft or related goods, technology or services to Iran or US designated Iranian airlines will be potentially exposed to US Government enforcement actions and economic sanctions. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]