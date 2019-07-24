Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Jul-2019 9:33 AM

US OFAC orders civil aviation industry not to engage in unauthorised transfers with Iran

US Department of the Treasury reported (23-Jul-2019) the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued an advisory to the civil aviation industry, stating parties which engage in or support unauthorised transfers of aircraft or related goods, technology or services to Iran or US designated Iranian airlines will be potentially exposed to US Government enforcement actions and economic sanctions. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More