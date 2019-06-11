US lawmakers seek information from Boeing, UTC and US FAA on 737 MAX AoA disagree alert notice

US House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure chair Peter DeFazio and Aviation Subcommittee chair Rick Larsen sent (07-Jun-2019) letters to Boeing, United Technologies Corp (UTC), and the US FAA requesting a timeline and supporting documents related to when they became aware that the Angle of Attack (AoA) Disagree alert on some Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was defective, as well as when airlines were notified about this defect. The lawmakers stated Boeing has acknowledged it first learned of the defective AoA Disagree alert in 2017 soon after it began delivery of the 737 MAX aircraft. However, Boeing did not inform the FAA about the defect until after the Oct-2018 Lion Air tragedy, more than one year later. The chairs noted in their letters that the Committee obtained information suggesting that Boeing decided in Nov-2017 to defer a software update to correct the AoA Disagree alert defect until 2020, three years after discovering the flaw, and only accelerated its timeline after the Lion Air accident. This is the second series of records request letters the Committee has sent to Boeing and the FAA regarding its investigation of the 737 MAX aircraft. [more - original PR]