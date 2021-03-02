US lawmakers request GAO review of FAA's NextGen implementation and COVID-19 impact

US House Committee on Transportation chair Peter DeFazio, ranking member Sam Graves, Subcommittee on Aviation chair Rick Larsen and Subcommittee ranking member Garret Graves requested (26-Feb-2021) the Comptroller General of the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a review of the US FAA implementation of NextGen, the agency's ongoing air traffic control system modernisation programme. They also asked for a review of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the agency's efforts. The members requested the GAO study the status of NextGen implementation in terms of cost and schedule, as well as identify how the FAA has addressed any implementation setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [more - original PR]