Loading
12-Apr-2018 8:59 AM

US lawmakers petition against changes to capacity restrictions at Reagan National Airport

US lawmakers signed (11-Apr-2018) a letter urging US Congress to vote against allowing additional air traffic at Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport. The letter said maintaining current rules will allow Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Airport to continue to grow and serve long haul destinations, while also not subjecting space constrained Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport to additional traffic that could "overwhelm parking and baggage facilities and have negative impacts on neighboring communities". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More