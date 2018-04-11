12-Apr-2018 8:59 AM
US lawmakers petition against changes to capacity restrictions at Reagan National Airport
US lawmakers signed (11-Apr-2018) a letter urging US Congress to vote against allowing additional air traffic at Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport. The letter said maintaining current rules will allow Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Airport to continue to grow and serve long haul destinations, while also not subjecting space constrained Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport to additional traffic that could "overwhelm parking and baggage facilities and have negative impacts on neighboring communities". [more - original PR]