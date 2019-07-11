US lawmakers introduce 'Fair and Open Skies Act' to stop flag of convenience carriers

US House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure introduced (10-Jul-2019) the Fair and Open Skies Act to prohibit the US Department of Transportation (DoT) from issuing foreign air carrier permits for US operations to an airline which exploits a "flag of convenience" to avoid the regulations of its home country, or otherwise undermines labour standards. The legislation requires the DoT ensure any new foreign air carrier permit issued to a European airline is consistent with the fair labour standards and fair competition requirements of the US-EU-Norway-Iceland Air Transport Agreement before being issued. US House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure chair Peter DeFazio stated the newly introduced bill "ensures foreign airlines seeking to serve the United States play by the rules". [more - original PR]