23-Oct-2020 9:13 AM

US international air cargo down 6% in Aug-2020, strongest growth in Asia

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported (22-Oct-2020) international cargo handled by US and foreign airlines to and from the US decreased 5.9% year-on-year to 703,000 tons in Aug-2020. The decline in Aug-2020 was larger than the 3.8% drop in Jul-2020. Details include:

  • Asia: 403,000 tons, +10.5%. Asia recorded the largest regional increase and accounted for 57.3% of total international air cargo;
    • China: 90,000 tons, +2.4%. Volumes from China to the US made up 86.2% of the total. China accounted for 12.8% of total international air cargo;
  • Europe: 165,000 tons, -26.3%. Europe recorded the largest regional decrease and accounted for 23.4% of total international air cargo;
  • Latin America: 79,000 tons, -12.7%. The region accounted for 11.2% of total international cargo;
  • Canada: 23,200 tons, +1.2%. Volumes from the US to Canada made up 60.3% of the total. Canada accounted for 3.3% of total international air cargo. [more - original PR]

