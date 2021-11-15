US Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act likely to come at a steep cost and cover little
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'US Congress: Infrastructure Act – airports still barely supported', stated (12-Nov-2021) the US Government's recent passage of the USD1 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to overlook private sector involvement in airport projects and is likely to lead to greater inflation and add approximately USD350 billion to the US national deficit. The report also questions the USD25 billion amount earmarked for airports, with Airports Council International - North America (ACI-NA) habitually estimating that USD100 billion is needed for airport infrastructure immediately. Moreover, the amount pales in comparison to the amount that the top 10 largest US airports committed to infrastructure projects in 2019, according to the CAPA Airport Construction Database. [more - CAPA Analysis]