US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee unanimously approves FAA reauthorisation bill

US House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure approved (14-Jun-2023) the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act (HR 3935), a bill to reauthorise the US FAA and aviation safety and infrastructure programmes through to Sep-2028. The bipartisan legislation was approved by a unanimous vote. Committee chairman Sam Graves stated the bill is "critical to America's global leadership in aviation, to our economy and millions of jobs, and to making the entire system safer and more efficient for all users and the travelling public". As previously reported by CAPA, the bill aims to improve FAA efficiency and operations by making organisational structure changes, grow the aviation workforce, uphold safety standards and invest in airport infrastructure. [more - original PR]