US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee releases infrastructure plan

US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster released (23-Jul-2018) a "discussion draft" for an infrastructure plan that calls for more federal investment in US infrastructure. American Association of Airport Executives confirmed the 108 page proposal includes some provisions that could help airports, but it does not propose to adjust the federal cap on local Passenger Facility Charges. The proposal would establish a National Infrastructure Investments Programme which would direct grants to eligible applicants on a competitive basis. The plans also calls for:

Incentive grants: The plan would encourage private sector investment in infrastructure by creating a set aside for "incentive grants". According to the Committee summary, incentive grants would be reserved for applicants "that have leased an infrastructure asset to the private sector and have certified that the proceeds from the lease will be used to make other infrastructure improvements";

TIFIA: The bill would allow US Department of Transportation (DoT) to use funds to "pay for the subsidy and administrative costs necessary to provide the applicant with federal credit assistance";

Projects of national significance: The proposal would create "a set-aside and a transparent process for a future Congress to authorise nationally significant transportation projects". It would require DoT to report on airport and other infrastructure projects that "will significantly improve the performance of the Nation's transportation system";

Expedited environmental review: The plan calls for a pilot programme to use innovative practices to expedite environmental reviews for infrastructure projects. DoT would be allowed to select up to 15 projects for airports and other transportation modes to participate in the pilot programme. [more - original PR]