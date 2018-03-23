23-Mar-2018 11:14 AM
US House passes USD1.3 trillion omnibus appropriations package for FY2018
American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) confirmed (22-Mar-2018) US House of Representatives passed a USD1.3 trillion omnibus appropriations package for FY2018. Highlights for US airports include:
- Passenger Facility Charges (PFC): FY2018 omnibus spending bill does not include a bipartisan Senate proposal to raise the PFC cap from USD4.50 to USD8.50 for originating passengers;
- Airport Improvement Programme (AIP): The FY2018 omnibus spending bill contains an additional USD1 billion for airport infrastructure projects, which the US FAA will be able to distribute to airports through AIP discretionary grants. The final spending bill also includes USD3.35 billion in regular AIP funding;
- Contract Tower Programme: The omnibus provides USD165 million in funding for the Contract Tower Cost Share programme, which the bill notes will ensure that all 253 current towers will be funded along with any new tower that qualifies in FY2018;
- Six month US FAA extension: The omnibus spending bill extends aviation programmes and excise taxes through 30-Sep-2018. The current US FAA extension is set to expire at the end of Mar-2018;
- Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) reimbursement: The final FY2018 appropriations bill includes USD45 million for the LEO reimbursement programme - the same amount included in the Senate's proposed FY2018 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spending bill;
- Exit lanes: The FY2018 omnibus bill rejected the administration's proposal to eliminate federal funding for exit lane staffing;
- Computed tomography (CT): The FY2018 omnibus includes USD64 million to accelerate the procurement and testing of CT equipment. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]