US House of Representatives passes USD892bn COVID relief package

Airlines for America president and CEO Nick Calio, via his official Twitter account, confirmed (22-Dec-2020) the US House of Representatives passed a USD892 billion COVID-19 relief package on 21-Dec-2020, including an extension of the payroll support programme for airlines (Reuters/CNBC, 20/22/21-Dec-2020). Under the package, airlines would receive around USD15 billion in federal aid to pay workers, on the condition they call back over 32,000 previously furloughed workers. American Airlines (AA) CEO Doug Parker and president Robert Isom said AA is preparing to recall employees, stating: "We are already starting to work through the details of how we will bring back team members, but we're not over the finish line yet".