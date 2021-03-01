US House of Representatives passes USD1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

US President Joe Biden, via his official Twitter account, announced (28-Feb-2021) a USD1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill was passed by the US House of Representatives. Mr Biden stated: "Now, the bill heads to the Senate and there's no time to waste". He added: "If we act quickly and decisively, we can finally get ahead of this virus and get our economy moving". The package will include around USD14 billion to passenger airlines, USD8 billion for US airports and USD1 billion for airline contractors.