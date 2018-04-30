US House of Representatives passes FAA reauthorisation act; bill moves to Senate for approval
US House of Representatives stated (27-Apr-2018) the FAA Reauthorisation Act of 2018 was passed by a vote of 393 to 13 on 27-Apr-2018. The five year bill will reauthorise the FAA programmes and "robust" investment in US airports, improve America's competitiveness in the global aviation sector, strengthen passenger protections, and ensure the travelling public's safety. The legislation now goes to the Senate. Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Bill Shuster noted: "While I would have liked this bill to have included the significant reforms to the management of the Nation's air traffic control system I proposed in earlier legislation, H.R. 4 does include many other important reforms". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV] [more - original PR - V] [more - original PR - VI] [more - original PR - VII]