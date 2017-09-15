US House passes USD1.2 trillion FY2018 funding package

US House of Representatives passed (14-Sep-2017) a package of funding bills (H.R. 3354) to provide all discretionary funding for the US Government for FY2018. The bill, also known as the 'Make America Secure and Prosperous Appropriations Act', was passed by a vote of 211 to 198. The package of bills contains the full legislation and funding for all of the 12 annual appropriations bills and totals USD1.2 trillion. As previously reported by CAPA, key highlights of the bill include:

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP): The bill contains USD13.8 billion in discretionary appropriations for CBP – an increase of USD1.6 billion above the FY2017 enacted level. Within this total, the legislation includes: USD1.6 billion for physical barrier construction along the Southern border; USD100 million to hire 500 new Border Patrol agents; USD131 million for new border technology; USD106 million for new aircraft and sensors; USD109 million for new, non-intrusive inspection equipment;

(CBP): The bill contains USD13.8 billion in discretionary appropriations for CBP – an increase of USD1.6 billion above the FY2017 enacted level. Within this total, the legislation includes: US FAA : Included in the legislation is USD16.6 billion in total budgetary resources for the US FAA – USD153 million above the FY2017 enacted level and USD435 million above the request; Full funding for all ATC personnel, including 14,500 ATC controllers, 7400 safety inspectors and operational support personnel; The bill also builds on several years of increased funding by providing over USD1 billion for the US FAA's Next Generation Air Transportation Systems, and funds Contract Towers at USD162 million; In addition, the bill does not include new passenger facility and general aviation fees. [more - original PR]

