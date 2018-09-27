US House of Representatives approve FAA 'Reauthorisation Act of 2018'

US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee announced (26-Sep-2018) the US House of Representatives approved the US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) 'Reauthorisation Act of 2018' on 26-Sep-2018. The committee noted the legislation will be the first time since 1982 the FAA will have received a five year reauthorisation permit, provided the US Senate approve the legislation and send it to the President. Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Bill Shuster said: "Not only does it (legislation) provide FAA programmes with stability and certainty for the next five years, its numerous reforms will allow America's aviation industry to continue to safely innovate, thrive, and lead". [more - original PR]