US House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure introduces FAA reauthorisation bill

US House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure leaders introduced (09-Jun-2023) bipartisan legislation to reauthorise the US FAA and aviation safety and infrastructure programmes until 2028. The bill aims to achieve the following:

Improve FAA efficiency and operations by making organisational structure changes;

Strengthen the US general aviation sector by including the first ever general aviation title;

Grow the aviation workforce by removing barriers to pursuing aviation careers, expanding the aviation workforce pipeline and improving training standards;

Invest in US airport infrastructure by authorising robust infrastructure funding, including prioritised investments for small and general aviation airports and streamlining project delivery;

Maintain safety standards by addressing several safety issues, including the recent increase in runway incursions;

Encourage aviation innovation by encouraging the safe testing and integration of new advanced air mobility technologies into the airspace;

Enhance the passenger experience by improving consumer protection regulations, enhancing provisions for disabled passengers and enacting ticket agent refund obligations;

Implement National Transportation Safety Board recommendations for operating in dangerous weather. [more - original PR]