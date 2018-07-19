US House Appropriations Committee releases USD51.4bn FY2019 spending bill for US DHS

US House Appropriations Committee released (18-Jul-2018) its proposed FY2019 spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its component agencies, including US TSA and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In total, the measure proposes USD51.4 billion for DHS, USD3.7 billion more than the level provided in the FY2018 omnibus. Highlights include:

US TSA: House recommends USD7.3 billion for TSA in FY2019, including USD3.3 billion for Transportation Security Officers and private screeners; Bill includes USD91.5 million for the purchase and installation of 240 computed tomography machines at high risk passenger screening checkpoints, USD20 million and 95 machines more than requested; Bill proposes 50 new canine teams for passenger screening, raising the total to 1097 teams nationwide; Rejection of Trump Administration's proposal to raise the passenger security fee by USD1 per one way trip;

US CBP: House recommends USD17.8 billion for CBP in FY2019, USD3.8 billion above the FY2018 omnibus;

USD5 billion is proposed for the border wall and associated technologies; Provides funding for 375 new CBP officers to be deployed at air and land ports of entry. [more - original PR]

