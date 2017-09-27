US CBP continues to adapt approach to border security with multi-layered approach

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office of field operations executive assistant commissioner Todd Owen stated (26-Sep-2017) CBP continues to adapt its security approach and strengthen its ability to detect and mitigate diverse threats through a multilayered, risk-based system. He said CBP works closely with domestic and international partners to deny terrorist exploitation of the aviation sector and to protect the US from a variety of dynamic threats, including those posed by passengers, cargo and commercial conveyances arriving at US ports of entry (POE). In FY2016, CBP officers processed more than 390 million travellers at air, land, and sea POEs, including more than 119 million air travellers. CBP officers also processed more than 27 million imported cargo containers at POEs in FY 2016, equating to USD2.28 trillion in imports. Air import values account for approximately 25%. [more - original PR]