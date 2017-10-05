US House Homeland Security Committee passes 'Border Security For America Act'

US House Homeland Security Committee passed (04-Oct-2017) the 'Border Security For America Act', by a vote of 18 to 12. Key provisions in the bill include:
- Directs US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to hire, train and assign 5000 additional CBP officers at air, land and sea ports of entry by 2021. In total, CBP would be authorised to have 27,725 officers, which reflects the most recent resource staffing needs identified by the agency;
- Provides additional recruitment and retention incentives for current CBP officers and authorises special pay for new CBP officers assigned to the remote locations;
- Streamlines the hiring process for military veterans and law enforcement officers with the hopes of reducing the time it takes to on-board new personnel;
- Targets visa overstays through full deployment of a 'Biometric Entry-Exit System' at all air, land and sea ports of entry within five years. As an interim step, the bill requires CBP to deploy a biometric-exit system at 15 US airports with the highest volume of international traffic no later than two years after the date of enactment;
- Requires biometric exit to be at all air ports of entry within five years;
- Requires facilities where biometric exit data systems are implemented, including airports, to provide space for data collection and other inspection activities. Specifies that space at non-federally owned facilities shall be provided and maintained at no cost to the federal government;
- Authorises USD250 million p/a to implement the biometric data system. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]