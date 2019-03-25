US Govt FY2020 budget proposes to reduce EAS funding

US President Donald Trump's FY2020 budget proposed (Mar-2019) to reduce funding for Essential Air Service (EAS) and update the programme to fund communities most in need of EAS. The budget stated many EAS services are not being completed and thus increase subsidising costs, with several EAS eligible airports also being located relatively close to major airports. Mandatory resources for EAS would continue to be offered at approximately USD145 million. [more - original PR]