US' Government proposed (23-May-2017) the following changes to the US Department of Homeland Security as part of its 2018 budget:

Extend expiring Customs and Border Protection (CBP) fees, decreasing the deficit by USD3931 million in 2026 and USD4143 billion in 2027, for a total of USD8074 for the 2018-2027 period;

Increase customs user fees, decreasing the deficit by USD7 million in 2018, USD9 million in 2019, USD12 million in 2020, USD19 million in 2021, USD26 million in 2022, USD38 million in 2023, USD46 million in 2024, USD52 million in 2025, USD66 million in 2026 and USD72 million in 2027;

Increase immigration user fees;

Establish an electronic visa update system user fee;

Eliminate BrandUSA and make revenue available to CBP, increasing the deficit by USD62 million in 2018, USD70 million in 2019 and USD78 million in 2020;

Transfer the electronic system for travel authorisation receipts to the International Trade Administration. [more - original PR]