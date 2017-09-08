US GAO releases report detailing US FAA's implementation of the Nextgen ATC system

US Government Accountability Office (GAO) published (07-Sep-2017) a report titled 'Air Traffic Control Modernization: Progress And Challenges In Implementing Nextgen'. Key findings by GAO include:
- US FAA is implementing the Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) incrementally and has taken actions to address challenges to implementation;
- NextGen has enhanced surface traffic operations at 39 of the 40 busiest airports in the US by providing electronic communications to clear planes for departure, technology that can expedite clearances and reduce errors;
- US FAA has taken steps to address challenges such as limited stakeholder inclusion that affected early implementation of NextGen;
- By 2025, US FAA plans to deploy improvements in all NextGen areas - communications, navigation, surveillance, automation, and weather;
- While specific NextGen initiatives and programmes have changed over time, US FAA's 2016 cost estimates for implementing NextGen through 2030 for 1) US FAA and 2) industry - USD20.6 billion and USD15.1 billion, respectively - are both within range of 2007 cost estimates. [more - original PR]