US GAO recommends additional actions by FAA to ensure necessary workforce skills

US Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommended (09-Nov-2020) the US FAA's Office of Aviation Safety (AVS) take additional action to ensure necessary skills for its workforce. According to the GAO's report, the AVS has begun to identify critical competencies but is taking limited actions to enable recurring assessments of organisational competency gaps and has also taken steps to train inspectors and engineers on necessary skills but does not assess training curricula on a recurring basis. The GAO recommends the AVS associate administrator assess organisational wide gaps in identified critical competencies for AVS inspector and engineer workforces on a recurring basis, and that the associate administrator also assess training curricula for AVS inspectors and engineers on a recurring basis so as to ensure that training aligns with critical competencies. [more - original PR]