US GAO: Airline operational performance improves and pax complaints increase

US Government Accountability Office (GAO) released (05-Mar-2020) a report regarding passenger experiences on US airlines, which found that while the operational performance of airlines generally improved from 2008 to 2017, passenger complaints to the US Department of Transportation (DoT) increased approximately 10%. Disability related complaints composed the majority of complaints, citing a failure of staff to provide assistance, issues with seating accommodation and service animal problems. 2019 saw the second highest level of disability complaints submitted directly to the DoT during the past 10 years. The DoT also received an average of 80 complaints p/a alleging discrimination from 2010 to 2019, most frequently regarding racial discrimination. [more - original PR]