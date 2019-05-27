US FAA waiting on Boeing’s completed changes to the 737 MAX

US FAA acting administrator Dan Elwell reported (23-May-2019) the agency is waiting on Boeing's completed changes to the 737 MAX. Once received, the FAA will perform its final risk assessments and analyses, taking into account findings of the the Technical Advisory Board and any information the FAA receives from international counterparts. The FAA will also take part in test flights of a modified 737 MAX and weigh all the information together before making the decision to return the aircraft to service. The FAA will make available to counterparts all that has been learned and all assistance under ICAO commitments. [more - original PR]