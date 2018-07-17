US FAA to award USD659.8m in AIP grants to US airports

US Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced (16-Jul-2018) the US FAA will award USD659.8 million in airport infrastructure grants, as part of USD3.18 billion in airport improvement programme (AIP) funding for airports across the US. The second increment of funding provides 450 grants that will fund 664 infrastructure projects including runways, taxiways, aprons, terminals, aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles and snow removal equipment. [more - original PR]