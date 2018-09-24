US FAA signs agreements with Brazil ANAC and TCCA

US FAA signed (21-Sep-2018) separate agreements with Brazil ANAC and Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) on 21-Sep-2018 to make it easier to approve each country's aircraft and aviation products. FAA stated the revision of the first FAA-ANAC Implementation Procedures Agreement (IPA) expands the IPA to include general aviation aircraft and provides risk based decision criteria for the US and Brazil to validate each other's aviation products, more closely aligns with bilateral agreements of the EU and Canada, maximises reliance on each country's certification authorities and reduces redundant validation activities and resources. The ANAC IPA revision has a three month implementation period. The FAA and TCCA also signed a 'Shared Surveillance Management Plan' which will define the processes by which the agencies recognise each other's surveillance of manufacturers and their suppliers in the US and Canada. [more - original PR]