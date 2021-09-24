US FAA reports drop in unruly passenger incidents

US FAA reported (23-Sep-2021) as of the week ended 19-Sep-2021, unruly passenger incidents were occurring approximately six times per every 10,000 flights, an approximately 50% drop from early 2021 but more than twice as high as the end of 2020. The FAA added since it launched its public awareness campaign, the rate has fallen approximately 30%. Later in Sep-2021, the authority plans to host unruly passenger working sessions with key aviation stakeholders. It will ask members of the aviation system to share best practices and to identify additional steps they and the US government can take to reduce the unruly incident rate further. [more - original PR]