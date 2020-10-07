US FAA publishes report on proposed pilot training for the Boeing 737 MAX

US FAA published (06-Oct-2020) the draft Flight Standardization Board (FSB) report on the proposed pilot training arrangements and requirements for the Boeing 737 MAX. The report incorporates the recommendations from the Joint Operations Evaluation Board, comprising civil aviation authorities from the US, Canada, Brazil and the EU. The comment period on the draft FSB report will last through 02-Nov-2020. The FAA will publish a final FSB report after reviewing and addressing public comments on the draft FSB Report. [more - original PR]