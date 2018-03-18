US FAA projects pax demand to grow at 1.7% p/a, RPMs at 2.5% p/a between FY2018 and FY2038

US FAA released (16-Mar-2018) its Aerospace Forecast for FY2018-2038 stating "all indicators show that air travel in the US is strong" and the trend will continue. Key forecast highlights:

US airline system passengers: To increase from 840.8 million in 2017 to 1.28 billion in 2038; Domestic passengers 2018: +4.7% year-on-year; Domestic passengers 20-year forecast: +1.7 p/a. International passengers 2018: +5.0%; International passengers 20-year forecast: +3.3% p/a.

US airline system RPMs: +2.5% p/a; International RPMs: 3.2% p/a;

Total operations (landings and take-offs) at FAA and contract towers: 51.0 million in 2018, growing to 60.5 million in 2038.

The US FAA stated the growth is occurring while US air travelers are experiencing the highest levels of safety in modern aviation history. [more - original PR]