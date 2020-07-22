US FAA planning to issue NPRM on Boeing 737 MAX airworthiness 'in the near future'

US FAA announced (21-Jul-2020) it plans to issue a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) for an airworthiness directive (AD) affecting the Boeing 737 MAX "in the near future". The NPRM will provide 45 days for the public to comment on proposed design changes and crew procedures to mitigate the safety issues identified during the investigations that followed the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines accidents. The agency stated it continues to follow a robust certification process. In addition to the standard FAA certification team, the 737 MAX Technical Advisory Board continues to provide valuable review and consultation. [more - original PR]