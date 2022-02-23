US FAA opens application process for USD1bn initial funding round under Airport Terminal Programme

US FAA opened (22-Feb-2022) the application process for the USD1 billion first round of funding under the Airport Terminal Programme. The initiative will operate as part of the Biden Administration's recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support projects which improve airfield safety through terminal relocation, replace ageing facilities, increase airport capacity, encourage competition, improve energy efficiency and improve airport access for disabled and disadvantaged passengers. Eligible airports include those operated by authorities, cities, territories and tribes within the national air transportation system. The deadline for project submission is 28-Mar-2022. [more - original PR]