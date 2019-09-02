US FAA: JATR panel to deliver findings in coming weeks

US FAA reported (30-Aug-2019) the Joint Authorities Technical Review (JATR) panel on the Boeing 737 MAX is taking additional time to finish documenting its work. The FAA stated it expects the group to submit its observations, findings, and recommendations in the coming weeks. It intends to carefully review all recommendations and will incorporate any changes that would improve its certification activities. JATR is comprised of technical safety experts from nine civil aviation authorities worldwide, as well as the FAA and NASA. [more - original PR]