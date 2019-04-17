US FAA FSB report finds 737 MAX MCAS updates to be 'operationally suitable'

US FAA posted (16-Apr-2019) a draft report from the Boeing 737 MAX flight standardisation board (FSB). The FSB reviewed only the training aspects related to software enhancements to the aircraft. According to the report, the FBS' Mar-2019 evaluation of the modified manoeuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) for training and checking differences determination found it was "operationally suitable". The system enhancement is incorporated on all MAX series aircraft. The draft report is open to public comment for 14 days. After that, the FAA will review the comments before making a final assessment. Boeing is still expected to submit the final software package for certification in the coming weeks. [more - original PR]

