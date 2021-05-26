US FAA downgrades Mexico's air safety rating from Category 1 to Category 2

US FAA downgraded (25-May-2021) Mexico's air safety rating from Category 1 to Category 2, following a recent International Aviation Safety Assessment of Mexico's Agencia Federal de Aviacion Civil (AFAC), which "identified several areas of non-compliance with minimum ICAO safety standards". The revised safety rating means Mexican airlines are permitted to continue operating existing services to the US, but prohibited from increasing frequency on those services or launching services to new destinations in the US. It also means US airlines are no longer permitted to codeshare on services operated by Mexican carriers. The FAA is prepared to provide expertise and resources to support AFAC's efforts to resolve issues identified during the safety assessment process and improve its safety oversight system to a level that meets ICAO standards. [more - original PR]