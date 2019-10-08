8-Oct-2019 11:15 AM
US FAA completes nationwide ADS-B implementation
US FAA concluded (07-Oct-2019) the implementation of automatic dependent surveillance - broadcast (ADS-B) systems at 155 US airports. The final two airports were Akron Canton Airport and Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, which came online in Sep-2019. The project was completed on schedule, within budget and well in advance of the 01-Jan-2020 deadline for all aircraft operating in certain, controlled airspace to be equipped with ADS-B. [more - original PR]