Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Oct-2019 11:15 AM

US FAA completes nationwide ADS-B implementation

US FAA concluded (07-Oct-2019) the implementation of automatic dependent surveillance - broadcast (ADS-B) systems at 155 US airports. The final two airports were Akron Canton Airport and Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, which came online in Sep-2019. The project was completed on schedule, within budget and well in advance of the 01-Jan-2020 deadline for all aircraft operating in certain, controlled airspace to be equipped with ADS-B. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More