US FAA awards USD986m in infrastructure grants to 354 airports

US FAA reported (23-Sep-2019) US Transportation Secretary Elaine L Chao awarded USD986 million in airport infrastructure grants to 354 airports in 44 states and Puerto Rico and Micronesia as part of the fifth allotment of the FAA's Airport Improvement Programme. Ms Chao stated: "Infrastructure projects funded by these grants will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities". [more - original PR]