US FAA awards USD770.8m in airport infrastructure grants to US airports

US Department of Transportation announced (27-Jul-2018) US FAA will award USD770.8 million in airport infrastructure grants, as part of the total USD3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Programme (AIP) funding for airports across the US. The third increment of funding provides 569 grants to 522 airports that will fund 949 infrastructure projects; including runways, taxiways, aprons, terminals, aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles, and snow removal equipment. [more - original PR]