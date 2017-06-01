US FAA awards USD527.8m to 584 US airports for infrastructure improvements

US Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced (31-May-2017) the US FAA will award USD527.8 million in infrastructure grants to 584 airports across the US as part of its Airport Improvement Programme (AIP). The funding will be allocated to various airport improvement projects at the airports including runways, taxiways, and airport signage and lighting. US FAA plans to issue the AIP grants to the airports over Jun-2017 in time to take advantage of the spring and summer construction season. The projects are expected to be completed or underway by winter 2017. [more - original PR]