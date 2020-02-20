US FAA awards USD520.5m in infrastructure grants to 287 airports in 41 states

US Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L Chao announced (19-Feb-2020) the US FAA will award USD520.5 million in infrastructure grants to 287 airports in 41 states under the most recent allotment of its Airport Improvement Programme. With this announcement, the Trump Administration has invested USD11.4 billion to more than two thousand airports across the US for safety and infrastructure improvements since Jan-2017. Ms Chao stated: "This USD520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation's airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers". [more - original PR]