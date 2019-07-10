US FAA awards USD477m in infrastructure grants to 264 US airports

US FAA announced (09-Jul-2019) USD477 million in infrastructure grants will be awarded to 264 US airports under the Airport Improvement Programme (AIP) funds. This is the third allotment of grants under the USD3.18 billion AIP. Transportation Secretary Elaine L Chao stated: "Infrastructure projects funded by these grants will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities". [more - original PR]