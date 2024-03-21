21-Mar-2024 12:57 PM
US FAA awards USD110m to US airports under FY2024 Airport Infrastructure Grants programme
US FAA announced (20-Mar-2024) the award of USD110 million to over 70 airports across the US under the FY2024 Airport Infrastructure Grants programme. Funding will go towards projects to modernise airport and runway infrastructure, improve airfield safety and create jobs. Notable recipients include:
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport: USD43 million to construct a new 6400ft end-around taxiway at the Runway 18C end;
- Grand Rapids Gerald R Ford International Airport: USD8.6 million to reconstruct the existing aircraft rescue and firefighting facility;
- Jamestown Regional Airport: USD2.6 million to rehabilitate an on-airport roadway, as well as various airfield works and the acquisition of snow removal equipment. [more - original PR]