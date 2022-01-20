Become a CAPA Member
20-Jan-2022

US FAA approves five more altimeter models for low visibility landings at 5G-deployed airports

US FAA approved (19-Jan-2022) five additional radio altimeter models to perform low-visibility operations at airports where 5G has been deployed, bringing the total aircraft cleared to perform low-visibility landings at 5G-affected airports to 62% of the US commercial fleet. The approved altimeters are used in several Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777 aircraft, McDonnel Douglas MD-10 and -11 models, in addition to Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 aircraft. [more - original PR]

