US FAA: 737 MAX software update will not be approved until agency is satisfied

US FAA stated (01-Apr-2019) it expects to receive Boeing's final package of its software enhancement over the coming weeks for approval. The FAA added time is needed for additional work by Boeing as the result of an ongoing review of the 737 MAX Flight Control System to ensure that Boeing has identified and appropriately addressed all pertinent issues. Upon receipt, the FAA will subject Boeing's completed submission to a rigorous safety review. The FAA stated it will not approve the software for installation until the agency is satisfied with the submission. [more - original PR]